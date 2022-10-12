NewsLifestylePeople
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up dubbing for Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru- SEE PIC

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared glimpses on his Instagram story as he wrapped up the dubbing for 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and 'Noorani Chehra'. He wrote on the picture - "FINISHED WITH THE DUBBING OF #NOORANICHEHRA & TIKUWEDSSHERU"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one such actor who has always amazed the audience with his numerous versatile acting performances. His mind-blowing acting skills leaves his fans asking for more. Now the actor has dropped a piece of good news for his fans about the completion of his upcoming ‘Noorani Chehra’ and ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.  

While taking to his social media, Nawazuddin shared a collage picture from the dubbing studio where he can be seen finishing the dubbing for Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor wrote on the picture - "FINISHED WITH THE DUBBING OF #NOORANICHEHRA & TIKUWEDSSHERU"  

While Nawazuddin is truly a hardworking actor, he is widely praised by the masses for his versatility that he brings in every other character on the screen.

See the pic

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others. The film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ has been produced by actress Kangana Ranaut under her banner Manikarnika Films. He will also play a transgender character in the upcoming film ‘Haddi’ for which he has donned a never-seen-before avatar. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gained limelight after he starred in Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in the role of Faisal Khan. He was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.  

Nawazuddin SiddiquiTiku Weds SheruHaddiNoorani ChehraNawazuddin Siddiqui upcoming filmsNawazuddin Siddiqui instagram

