Nawazuddin Siddiqui's palatial dream house in Mumbai called 'Nawab', will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat - IN PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood's finest find, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a solid filmography to boast off. The actor is a true epitome of what rags to riches story looks like. And now after many years, Nawazuddin has finally got one of his dreams fulfilled.

The star is ready with his bungalow in Andheri, Mumbai named Nawab. It took 3 long years for the house to be get completed.

Reaching out far in the skies but still having feet on the ground. The structure of the house is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has renovated the bungalow himself and turned himself into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants.

Just like Shah Rukh Khan named his bungalow 'Mannat' because it was his Mannat to get a palatial house like that, Nawaz has named his bungalow 'Nawab' in remembrance of his father. Seems like the actor is moving in the league of being a superstar after having his foot standstill in the league of an actor.