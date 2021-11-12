हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alaya F

Need motivation to get ready? Let Alaya F's latest reel inspire you!

Actress Alaya F will next be seen in the upcoming Ekta Kapoor film 'Freddy' co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Need motivation to get ready? Let Alaya F&#039;s latest reel inspire you!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alaya F is certainly one of those influential celebs who are known to cast a spell on audiences with their serene elegance, she is making good buzz on the Internet with her captivating fashion quotient in her latest post.

The young diva is very critical of her fashion trends and manages to keep her fans intrigued with her unique styles on point.

Alaya took to her Instagram to post a lovely reel of herself getting all set to raise the oomph amongst the followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

The beauty queen who is a trend enthusiast can be seen flaunting her hot-chic ensemble and go-getter look.

Alaya donned a pink top teamed up with a shiny black skirt.

Sporting open hair and well-defined eyes, the actress is a belle personified in the transformation video.

Instagramming the reel, she complimented it with the caption read, "Needed some motivation to get ready so I turned it into a reel".

Watch her reel here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Alaya F has had a busy few months as she has been shooting for back to back movies this year.

From shooting for Ekta Kapoor's film in Chandigarh to being on sets for her film Freddy in Panchgani, the best debutante award-winning actress has always been walking her way into fans' hearts. 

Last seen in Punit Malhotra's music video, ' Aaj Sajeya', Alaya will be starring next in Ekta Kapoor's remake of 'U-Turn' and in Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
