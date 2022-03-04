हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari opens up on getting botox injections on reality show, says 'people make big deal out of it'

In the Netflix show, Neelam Kothari was shown to have taken botox injections in one of the episodes as she wanted to try it out. 

Neelam Kothari opens up on getting botox injections on reality show, says &#039;people make big deal out of it&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Noted actress turned jewellery designer, Neelam Kothari is remembered for her numerous hit movies in the 80s and 90s with Govinda, Chunky Pandey among others. She recently starred in Netflix Original Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with other BFFs and the show got rave reviews, now bucking up with season 2. 

Neelam Kothari in her recent interview with Pinkvilla.com, talked about her journey, Bollywood and botox. In the Netflix show, she was shown to have taken botox injections in one of the episodes as she wanted to try it out. 

Speaking about it, the actress said, "I just feel people make such a big deal out of botox and all these procedures. You are going to age one day and you are going to do stuff to make yourself feel good and look good. I just feel why not. People take themselves too seriously, what’s the big deal? That was my whole thought process behind it. Did I give it too much thought? No. I just told the crew that ‘listen, I’m facing the camera. I’m gonna do this for the first time. You guys want to film it?’ They grabbed the opportunity. What is there to hide? Sometimes I see women and I just feel that ‘Oh, my God for her age, she looks really good. I just wish I knew what she does, who she goes to, what is her regime?’ So what if you can help another woman?"

Neelam added, "I told to myself, Samir (her husband) and Karan Johar also told me, that if I’m going to do a reality show like Bollywood Wives, then I have to give it my hundred per cent. We’re putting our lives out there. If I’m gonna hold back, better not do it."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives starred Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey along with Neelam Kothari. 

 

