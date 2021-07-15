Neena Gupta looks jaw-dropping hot in a white Masaba Gupta ensemble, Shilpa Shetty reacts!

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta shows that age is no bar to look drop-dead gorgeous. The ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself taking a round in a stunning white dress by her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Neena accessorized her one-shoulder dress with a pearl choker necklace.

The 62 years old wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption on her post. “Bade din baad achche se kapde pehen ker nikli hun insta pe,” wrote the actress.

Various celebrities took to the comment section to shower love on Neena’s post. “Wah! @neena_gupta ji,” wrote Shilpa Shetty Kundra, “Prettttaaaaaayyyy!!” wrote Rashmika Mandanna and Neha Kakkar dropped emojis in the comment section.

Last month, Neena Gupta released her memoir ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ in which she opens up about her journey as a single mother, having a child out of wedlock and working in the Hindi film industry.

The senior actress is having a second innings in terms of her acting career. After experiencing a lull in terms of getting work, the actress took to her Twitter account in July 2017 to ask for work. Since then, she has had multiple work offers and has won audiences' hearts with her stellar performances in films like ‘Badhaai ho’, ‘The Last Color’ and ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’.

The actress will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ and Rensil D’ Silva’s ‘Dial 100’.