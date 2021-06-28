'Should I really even bother?': Neena Gupta on getting trolled for meeting Gulzar in shorts

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who recently released her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh', has responded to the trolling she received by netizens for meeting renowned singer Gulzar in shorts.

It all began on Saturday when the actress had taken to Instagram to post a video of her visiting Gulzar at his home to gift him her book. In the video, she was seen fangirling over him and wearing a flower-printed shirt and shorts. Her outfit caught some people's eye and irked them as they felt it was not appropriate for a meeting with a veteran singer such as Gulzar.

One user commented asking her to act according to her age they wrote, "Age ke hisab se chalo madam". Another user wrote "Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha...sorry....kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai."

Check out the video clip of Neena's meeting with Gulzar:



Responding to the harsh comments, she told ETimes, "I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish. What's the definition of 'trolling'? Doesn't it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?"

She further elaborated that she does not want to give any importance or attention to the trolls as they're miniscule in number compared to the people that adore her. She said, "Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who've loved me for this?"

Neena Gupta's autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' was launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan on June 14.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth.