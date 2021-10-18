Neena Gupta reveals she was molested at young age by her doctor, says 'I didn't tell my mother'

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta has opened up on facing molestation at the hands of her doctor and tailer when she was younger in her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'. She had revealed that she was molested by an optician who checked areas of her body unconnected to her eye.

She expressed that she felt disgusted all the way home and cried when she reached.

However, the actress didn't tell her mother as she was scared to be blamed for it.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, she wrote in her book, "The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking. But I didn’t dare tell my mother about this because I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him.” She added, “This happened to me many times at the doctor’s."

She also recalled an incident where she experienced the tailor being 'too handsy' with her while taking her measurements. But she again refrained from informing her mother and had to go back to the tailor.

"If I told my mother that I didn’t want to go to them, she would ask me why and I would have to tell her," she wrote in her book.

Neena Gupta's autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' was launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan on June 14.

The actress is having a second innings in her acting career. After experiencing a lull and not getting work, the actress took to her Twitter account in July 2017 to ask for work. Since then, she has had multiple work offers and has won audiences' hearts and critical acclaim with her stellar performances in films like ‘Badhaai ho’, ‘The Last Color’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and ‘Dial 100.’