Neeraj Chopra Takes Over The Stage As He Dances On Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee' Song - Watch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic Gold medalist in Javelin Throw aced the red carpet at Indian Sports Honours held in Mumbai on Thursday. He looked dapper in a three-piece suit and slayed his walk. Now, a video is going viral on social media where he can be seen shaking a leg on Harrdy Sandhu's hit track 'Bijlee Bijlee.'

Neeraj graced the occasion and later was seen dancing his heart out with the stars of social media Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav and Ruhee Dosani.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani shared a clip where Neeraj ca be seen dressed in a smart formal ensemble dancing with Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav and Ruhee Dosani to 'Bijlee Bijlee.' After flaunting his dancing skills, Chopra even shook hands with all of them and this video has taken over the internet.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "Good to see player Neeraj Chopra having fun!" Another one commented, "Such a cool chap".  Another one commented, "One of the best athletes India have. Neeraj Chopra bas ye fame etc sar par nahi chadh jaaye because abhi toh bohot se Gold laane hai."

Many celebrities got assembled at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in Mumbai last night including actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who posed with the legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty among others.

