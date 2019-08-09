close

Neetu Chandra

Neetu Chandra adds oomph to music video

Mumbai: Neetu Chandra has added oomph to the music video of singer Payal Dev's "Ishqa", a number the actress describes as a "song for all generations".

Speaking of the new single, Payal said: "The groovy dance track features Neetu Chandra, who has added a lot of oomph to the music video. 'Ishqa' will definitely resonate with music lovers."

Commenting on "Ishqa", Neetu said: "Every song has its own story and own rhythm. In 'Ishqa' you will see me in a different avatar. It's a song for all generations that you can sing/hum and dance to."

It was launched on Friday on SpotlampE.com. It will be available across the 9X Network channels August 12 onwards.

Composed by Raaj Aashoo, "Ishqa" is written by Murali Agarwal and the dance video is produced by Agarwal and directed by Muddasar Khan. 

