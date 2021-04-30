Neetu Kapoor says 'life will never be the same without him', remembers late hubby Rishi Kapoor in emotional post!

New Delhi: The late legendary icon of Indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital. He battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.

Throughout his personal and professional highs and lows, wife and companion of long, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was by his side. On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and posted an emotional note to late hubby in remembrance and also dropped in an unseen black and white photo of the two.

She wrote: All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks: his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor

The two cemented a great bond of love and affection - giving picture-perfect relationship goals to fans and followers. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor worked in several movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Dooni Chaar amongst various others together.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance and the two got married on January 22, 1980. Together, they have two children - son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Some love stories, stay forever!