हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father on first death anniversary, says 'if only I could hear you call me mushk again'

On the first death anniversary of noted Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share an emotional post in remembrance of him.

Rishi Kapoor&#039;s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father on first death anniversary, says &#039;if only I could hear you call me mushk again&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: On veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post in remembrance of her late father.

The 40-year-old shared a loving throwback picture of the 'Kabhi Kabhie' actor and herself as a baby and a cute picture of her hugging her father when he had turned old and grey.

In the photo, the duo looks loving and wholesome showing us the power of the father-daughter bond.

Riddhima penned an emotional note below the picture talking about how her father Rishi Kapoor will always reside in her heart and will never be forgotten.

She wrote, "If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...'Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.' – Dorothy Mae Cavendish. I love you always".

Have a look at her emotional post

 

This day, last year, Indian cinema's one of the most iconic actors, Rishi Kapoor bid us goodbye. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the nation as family, friends, and fans mourned his demise.

He died at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30, 2020, and was battling Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had an illustrious career in Bollywood and is known for many films such as Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Dooni Chaar, Sargam, Karz, and Chandni.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rishi KapoorRishi Kapoor death anniversaryRiddhima KapoorRiddhima Kapoor Sahnirishi kapoor deathRishi Kapoor filmsRishi Kapoor daughterrishi kapoor cancerrishi kapoor first death anniversary
Next
Story

Rishi Kapoor's brutally honest confessions from autobiography 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored'!

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day