हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shares vintage picture with late husband Rishi Kapoor

In the beloved memory of Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared an old picture with her late husband.

Neetu Kapoor shares vintage picture with late husband Rishi Kapoor
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: In the beloved memory of Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared an old picture with her late husband.

The image features Neetu and Rishi Kapoor posing on a bike.

"Justtttt ...," Neetu captioned the post, adding a string of heart emojis.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's picture stole many hearts.

Reacting to the post, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima dropped red heart emojis on it.

"How sweet," actor Neelam Kothari Soni commented.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neetu KapoorNeetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoorrishi kapoor marriageNeetu Kapoor photosNeetu Kapoor news
Next
Story

Amit Sadh tests positive for COVID-19, goes under 'home quarantine'

Must Watch

PT8M51S

DNA: Non-Stop News; November 30, 2021