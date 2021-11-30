Neetu Kapoor shares vintage picture with late husband Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: In the beloved memory of Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared an old picture with her late husband.

The image features Neetu and Rishi Kapoor posing on a bike.

"Justtttt ...," Neetu captioned the post, adding a string of heart emojis.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's picture stole many hearts.

Reacting to the post, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima dropped red heart emojis on it.

"How sweet," actor Neelam Kothari Soni commented.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.