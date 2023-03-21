Neha Bhasin Looks Gorgeous in Blue Floral Bralette In Throwback Vacation Pic, Check Out

New Delhi: Apart from leaving the audience mesmerised with her melodious voice, singer Neha Bhasin often takes to the limelight with her bold and beautiful fashion outings. Neha, who rose to instant fame with her and Viva and gave her voice to several blockbusters songs, including 'Jug Ghumya' and 'Khuch Khaas Hai', enjoys a massive fan following on social media and the diva loves to tease her fans with regular updates from her life. The Bigg Boss OTT fame star took to Instagram and dropped a throwback picture of her from a vacation.

Neha, who often turns heads with her bold and beautiful looks, is seen dressed in a blue floral bralette and bikini bottom. She is also carrying stylish shades and is holding a glass of drink. Her witty caption is what left her fans with a smile on their face. "Some more kombucha please Mini vacay on my mind."

Neha Bhasin is an active social media user and loves sharing her bold and sizzling photos and videos with her fan following. The singer has been regularly taking over the internet by flaunting her bold fun side. She is also known to speak her mind and is famous for calling a spade a spade.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi'.

Neha has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including 'Dhunki', 'Chashni', 'Paani Ravi Da' and 'Jag Ghoomeya' to name a few. Today, let's take a look at her hot photoshoot in a black fur dress which she wore for her Goa Live concert a few days back.