Neha Bhasin Raises Mercury With New Bikini Look, Flaunts Her Curves In New Smoldering Video

NEW DELHI: 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer Neha Bhasin, who recently celebrated her 41st birthday, has been hitting the headlines for her stunning appearance in social media posts. The renowned and vivacious Indian singer, who is an avid social media user and enjoys a mammoth fan following, is known for flaunting her true self in her posts.

She is not afraid of getting trolled for showing off her bold personality and dropping smouldering posts. On Monday, the singer took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen posing in a blingy silver bodysuit while enjoying a glass of wine. Soon after, she is seen blowing off her birthday candles over cakes as she sensuously poses from the bed.

The music sensation has been showcasing a head-turning edgy look donning new bold pink hair, left her fans in awe with her latest posts.

On Saturday, Neha Bhasin took to her Instagram handle to drop in photos from her 41st birthday. For her big day, the actress looked ravishing in a black bralette which she teamed with a netted black T shirt and stocking. She flaunted her toned legs and also gave a glimpse of the birthday cake. Along with the photos, she wrote, ‘Happy 41 to me .'

Over the years, Neha has lent her voice to a plethora of Bollywood hits, including 'Dhunki' from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Jag Ghoomeya' from 'Sultan', and 'Paani Ravi Da' from 'High Jackers'. Her versatility has allowed her to traverse genres seamlessly, from soulful ballads to peppy dance numbers, showcasing her exceptional range and adaptability.

Neha's musical accomplishments extend beyond Bollywood, as she has also significantly contributed to the Punjabi music industry. Her popular Punjabi tracks include 'Pinky Pinky', 'Oh Humn', and 'Dil Dhadakne Do', further solidifying her status as a multifaceted artist.

In addition to her musical prowess, Neha has made her mark in reality television. She participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Bigg Boss 15', captivating viewers with her genuine personality, strong opinions, and unwavering spirit.

Today, Neha Bhasin stands as a true icon in the Indian music industry, her name synonymous with talent, dedication, and an infectious love for music. As she celebrates her birthday, we commend her remarkable journey and look forward to many more years of enchanting melodies and captivating performances.