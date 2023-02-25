Neha Bhasin Walks In At Airport Wearing Sexy Criss-Cross Bralette With Black pants and Zebra Print Jacket, Makes Heads Turn - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT star and popular singer Neha Bhasin is known for her bold avatar and straightforward statements. She is a big hit on social media, and was recently spotted at the airport wearing a stunning sexy black criss-cross bralette over pants and a zebra print jacket. She showed off her swag at the airport and got papped.

Neha Bhasin also over a cool candy pink cap. She happily posed for the shutterbugs waiting for the celeb. Her OTT dressing has almost always grabbed the eyeballs. The singer found a wider fan base after her successful stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 followed by Bigg Boss Season 15 appearance where she supported her friend and actress Shamita Shetty.

She has never really shied away from speaking her mind and is also known for calling a spade a spade.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as the artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.

Earlier, in her interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."