Neha Bhasin's Daring Avatar In Red Lacy Bikini Top and Bottoms Heats Up Instagram, Teases Super Hawt Video - Watch

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 star Neha Bhasin has taken the internet by storm with her super sexy bold looks. She is flaunting her new hair colour like never before and looks fit. In one of her latest photoshoots, the 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer can be seen showing off her bold side in a lacy red hot bikini bra and bottoms.

Expect Neha Bhasin to surprise you with her hotness. The stunner has always been a bold and brazen celebrity talking her mind without any qualms. She is also often spotted by paps outside her gym. Check out her bold photoshoot here:

However, Neha has often been trolled by haters online for her boldness.

In one her interviews with Hindustan Times earlier this year, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as the artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.