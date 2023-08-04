trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644560
NewsLifestylePeople
NEHA BHASIN HOT

Neha Bhasin's Daring Avatar In Red Lacy Bikini Top and Bottoms Heats Up Instagram, Teases Super Hawt Video - Watch

Neha Bhasin's Hot Pics: The singer has many hits to her credit including Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Neha Bhasin's Daring Avatar In Red Lacy Bikini Top and Bottoms Heats Up Instagram, Teases Super Hawt Video - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 star Neha Bhasin has taken the internet by storm with her super sexy bold looks. She is flaunting her new hair colour like never before and looks fit. In one of her latest photoshoots, the 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer can be seen showing off her bold side in a lacy red hot bikini bra and bottoms. 

Expect Neha Bhasin to surprise you with her hotness. The stunner has always been a bold and brazen celebrity talking her mind without any qualms. She is also often spotted by paps outside her gym. Check out her bold photoshoot here: 

However, Neha has often been trolled by haters online for her boldness. 

In one her interviews with Hindustan Times earlier this year, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as the artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train