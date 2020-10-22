Neha Dhupia dons a pink bikini, makes a splash into the pool during Maldives vacay, see pics

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia is making the most of her much-needed vacation to Maldives with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. Their holiday album will make you go green with envy as you will also feel like packing your bags and going for a vacation.

In the recent photos Neha posted, she is seen chilling in the pool donning a pink and white polka-dotted bikini. She shows you how you should actually spend time on a holiday.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s photos here:

Earlier, Neha and Angad were seen soaking up some sun while enjoying some time together in the pool. Neha looked ravishing in a black bikini, paired with a hat.

"Maldives state of mind !!! With the Mrs, Neha Dhupia," Angad captioned his post. Neha, on the other hand, gave a hilarious caption to her post. In the photo, she can be seen hiding her face while Angad poses for the camera and she wrote, "Angad Bedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered ... should I be worried ???"

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in May 2018. Neha currently appears on the reality show ‘Roadies’ and also hosts the radio show ‘No Filter Neha’. Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.