हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia gets the ‘sweetest’ baby shower surprise, Soha Ali Khan and hubby Angad Bedi are part of it - In Pics

The second time mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia was taken aback by the surprise baby shower organized for her by her friends, including actress Soha Ali Khan. Angad Bedi and Neha's parents were also part of the baby shower.

Neha Dhupia gets the ‘sweetest’ baby shower surprise, Soha Ali Khan and hubby Angad Bedi are part of it - In Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second baby with her husband Angad Bedi was completely caught off guard when her girl gang, including actress Soha Ali Khan,  threw her a surprise baby shower on Tuesday ( September 1). Neha shared multiple photos from the event, which also included Angad and her parents.

“I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby shower …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always,” Neha wrote the long post for her friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

The actress shared another series of photos featuring her parents, Angad and daughter Mehr from the baby shower and captioned her post, “The sweetest surprise …. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon … honest confession I have never ever been surprised … never!!!! This one was worth the wait … baby mama loved it …. Uff!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha dedicated a post especially for her baby daddy and wrote, “All you need is love love love”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

The couple had earlier announced their second pregnancy in July. Neha and Angad got hitched on May 10, 2018, when Neha was already pregnant with their first child. The couple welcomed their firstborn Mehr into the world in November 2018.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the 2020 short film titled Devi. The actress also features as a Gang Leader on MTV Roadies.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha DhupiaNeha Dhupia baby showerAngad BediSoha Ali Khan
Next
Story

Pregnant, who? Sonam Kapoor busts rumours of a baby bump, flaunts washboard abs in new pic!

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Biden delivers remark after military withdrawal, says America's Afghan war comes to an end