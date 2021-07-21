हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pregnant Neha Dhupia's workout session leaves fans inspired

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child, recently hit the gym to work out.

Taking to Instagram, Neha's husband and actor Angad Bedi shared a glimpse of the former's workout session with her trainer.

"Mom to be," Angad captioned the clip.

"Inspiring," a user commented. "How cool," another one wrote.

A few days ago, Neha and Angad announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

"New home production soon. Waheguru mehr kare," Angad had posted on his Instagram account.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. 

 

