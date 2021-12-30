हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia REVEALS her sangeet outfit for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding and it's gorgeous: Pics

Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched on December 9 in Rajasthan.

Neha Dhupia REVEALS her sangeet outfit for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif&#039;s wedding and it&#039;s gorgeous: Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Newly-married couple in B-town Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared pictures from their wedding day, Mehendi, and Haldi ceremony on social media. However, the couple has not yet unveiled their sangeet night pictures, which were filled with glitz and glamour.

While VicKat fans wait for those pictures, actor Neha Dhupia, who attended the wedding festivities with her husband and actor Angad Bedi, shared the outfit she wore for the "most fun sangeet".Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a Reel in which she can be seen shutting a door and unveiling her sangeet outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

 

Neha wore an embellished black kaftan with shades of purple. She added shimmer with a choker, bangle, and a cocktail ring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

 

In the caption, she wrote, "Mere yaar ki shaadi thi ... #latepost of the most fun sangeet I have attended ... had my dancing shoes on #vickat #ootd."

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina, who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, recently shifted to their new house.

