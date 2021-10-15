Neha Dhupia reveals she was 'working through labour and contractions' during second pregnancy!

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia who welcomed her second child - a baby boy on October 3 recently revealed that she was busy working until her due date and even experienced contractions while shooting! Yes, supermom Neha was working through labour and contractions, staying dedicated towards her work.

In an interview with a leading daily, Neha revealed that she didn't want to miss the work opportunity and since she felt she was able to work through her professional commitments, she didn't see it as an issue.

She told News18, "I was working through labour and contractions. Like I was in the middle of contractions and was shooting. On a lighter note, you can put the crown back on my head which I won 20 years back (referring to her Femina Miss India pageant win) that I was working while having labour and contractions (laughs). But, I didn’t decide like that. I just felt that any opportunity that comes my way, and if I like it, I should not miss it. I just feel like if you have professional aspirations and personal dreams or vice versa, it shouldn’t be an option in a woman’s life."

"I have been in the business for 20 years, I have come a long way and I have a long way to go. I am aware of what my shortcomings are. Having said that, if I base my life and entire career on relevance and a little bit on talent and the name that I have made for myself, just because I want to start a family, I don’t want to take four years off. At the same time, I respect every mother and the choice she makes. If a mother wants to take a long maternity leave that should be completely acceptable," she added.

Neha Dhupia and her doting hubby Angad Bedi welcomed their son on October 3, 2021.

In July, Neha and Angad announced that they were expecting their second child with an Instagram post that also featured Mehr.

Neha married Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The duo welcomed their first child, Mehr in the same year.

Angad Bedi starred in the biopic 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Soorma' and 'The Zoya Factor'.

Neha, who was last seen in the short film 'Devi', has films like 'A Thursday' and 'Sanak' in her kitty.