Neha Dhupia shares strong message on body positivity: Your weighing scale doesn't define you

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia has shared an empowering message on body positivity and you must have a look at it. In a social media post, Neha said it took her a while to be proud and comfortable in her own skin, adding that it is important to be "kind to yourself and your body as your weighing scale doesn't define you."

She also shared a clip from the auditions of 'Roadies Revolution' to talk about embracing yourself the way you are. In the video, she talks about gaining 23 kgs during her pregnancy phase and feared losing her job, but irrespective of her appearance, the channel included her in the show.

Along with the clip, Neha also posted a few pictures of herself to explain her point.

"Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well, that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough," Neha said in her Instagram post.

She added: "Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do! … #beenthruthicknthin."

Neha is married to actor Angad Bedi. The couple is parents to a daughter Mehr.

On the work front, Neha currently appears a gang leader in 'Roadies Revolution'. The former beauty queen was last seen in the short film titled 'Devi', along with Kajol and Shruti Haasan.