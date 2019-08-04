Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan put fallout rumours to rest, share videos-Watch

close

Soha Ali Khan

Relationships are fragile in Bollywood and everyone was left heartbroken when rumours of Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia having a fallout surfaced on social media. Their alleged tiff came into limelight when the two actresses unfollowed each other on social media.

New Delhi: Relationships are fragile in Bollywood and everyone was left heartbroken when rumours of Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia having a fallout surfaced on social media. Their alleged tiff came into limelight when the two actresses unfollowed each other on social media.

However, on the occasion of friendship day, took to their respective Instagram handles to clarify that they are still very good friends.

"Happy Friendship Day. I know a lot of you have been hearing a lot of rumours about Soha and me not being friends and how we unfollowed each other. Well, none of that is true. We are still very good friends," Neha was heard saying in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unfollowed but Friends for real. #FriendsUnplugged @vodafoneindia 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

She captioned the video, "Unfollowed but Friends for real. #FriendsUnplugged @vodafoneindia." They also revealed that they have unfollowed each other for a Vodafone campaign which is called 'Friends unplugged'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unfollowed but Friends for real @nehadhupia #FriendsUnplugged @vodafoneindia #happyfriendshipday

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha also uploaded a video of herself and had similar things to say in the video.

Both Soha and Neha are the most popular BFFs in Bollywood. A few months ago, they flooded the social media with the pictures of their holiday together. Their husbands Kunal and Angad were also seen having a gala time during their vacations.

 

