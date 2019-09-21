close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia super excited about Emmy nomination for 'Lust Stories'

The Netflix anthology movie "Lust Stories" has been nominated in the Best TV Movie category at the International Emmys 2019 and actress Neha Dhupia says she is super excited.

Neha Dhupia super excited about Emmy nomination for &#039;Lust Stories&#039;

Mumbai: The Netflix anthology movie "Lust Stories" has been nominated in the Best TV Movie category at the International Emmys 2019 and actress Neha Dhupia says she is super excited.

"I am super excited! I can't thank Karan Johar enough for making me a part of it," said Neha Dhupia, who played a character named Rekha in the segment directed by Karan Johar in the anthology film having four short stories. The Johar segment starred Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

The anthology is the collaboration of four directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar and has been immensely popular among the digital audience, ever since it dropped in June 2018.

Among the other nominations from India, Radhika Apte has been nominated in the Best Actress category for "Lust Stories", the Netflix series "Sacred Games" has been nominated for Best Drama, and Amazon Prime's "The Remix" has been nominated in the Best Reality TV segment.

Tags:
Neha DhupiaLust Storiesemmy 2019
Next
Story

Swara Bhasker: I feel I am still a student at heart

Must Watch

PT3M2S

'The step to cut corporate tax is historic, it will give a great stimulus to MakeInIndia': Tweets PM Modi