Neha Dhupia urges to 'normalize breastfeeding', says let’s ‘not sexualise it’

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia wants to normalize breastfeeding in India. The mother of a two-year-old daughter, shared a long Instagram post, which she originally shared with Freedom to Feed on the need to stop sexualising breastfeeding.

Neha shared the post on Monday (April 26) which read, “The journey of a new mum is something only she can understand. While we all hear the happy side, it is also a huge responsibility and emotionally draining. It's hard enough to be a mum and do all that there is to do. The last thing we need is to be questioned, mocked and worst of all trolled. I went through the same beats and I know how hard it is .”

Further addressing a cheap comment on the photo of a mother breastfeeding her child, Neha shared the response of an Instagram user shutting down the troll and wrote, “Thank you @crazylilmum for sharing this and calling this individual out. ( krrishtherocker1987 ) A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. Ever since I became a mom @freedomtofeed We work towards normalising the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be.This insensitive comment is an example of why it

makes it awkward for moms in our country. They must be called out. ... let’s normalise breast feeding not sexualise it #stayhomestaysafe #freedomtofeed #maskon”.

Neha Dhupia welcomed her first child, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, with husband Angad Bedi on November 18, 2018. The couple tied the knot in May 2018.

On the work front, Neha is seen hosting MTV Roadies and a celebrity talk show called Vogue BFFs.