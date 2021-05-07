हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh look adorable in poster of new music video 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa'!

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be featuring in the music video of a new Punjabi song 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa'.

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh look adorable in poster of new music video 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa'!
Instagram: Neha Kakkar

New Delhi: The adorable singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently took to Instagram to release the funky poster of their music video for the upcoming Punjabi song 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' and fans are ecstatic after witnessing the first look!

In the poster, the lovely couple is seen donning bright orange and yellow outfits and with a football field in the background. Neha is seen wearing an off-shoulder puffed-sleeved orange top and an ochre-coloured high-waisted skirt while Rohanpreet rocks in a fun printed shirt and orange pants.

It appears as if Neha, who is holding a football in her arm, and Rohanpreet will be competing in a game of football in the upcoming music video!

Have a look at the fun music video poster:

 

While fans flooded the comment section with praises, Neha's brother Tony Kakkar also commented on the post saying, "Have been waiting for it for so long..Oh this song and the video".

The music video will feature Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh and will be directed by Agam-Azeem. While the lyrics are penned by Kaptaan, the music was composed by Rajat Nagpal, who had also commented on Neha's post and reshared it on his Instagram.

On the work front, Neha is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She also recently released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

On the personal front, in October 2020, the singer married Rohanpreet Singh in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi. Since the wedding took place during the pandemic, only close friends and family were invited. 

Neha and Rohanpreet often post loved-up pictures on their social media as the cute couple enjoys showing the affection they hold for each other to their fans.

