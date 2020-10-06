Neha Kakkar trends for wedding rumours with singer Rohanpreet Singh, ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli reacts

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar has occupied a permanent spot on the list of trends after her wedding rumours took over the internet. It is being said that she might get married to singer Rohanpreet Singh of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' sometime in October.

It all started after the duo posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. Their video - lip-syncing 'Diamond Da Challa' - went massively viral, after which the wedding rumours sparked. However, there is no official confirmation on their wedding yet. The rumours can also be linked to their music video.

Take a look at the photos and videos here:

Meanwhile, of Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding rumours, her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli told ETimes in an interview, "Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that."

However, on being asked about Neha and Rohanpreet rumoured relationship, the actor said that he doesn't know about it.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli dated for a few years before calling it quits in 2019.