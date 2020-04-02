Netizens roast Ram Gopal Varma for joking on being coronavirus COVID-19 positive, director apologises

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) did it again! This time he got a dose of his own medicine and that too within a few seconds. On April Fool's Day, RGV tweeted about him being tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus.

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

However, his very next tweet clarified that it was a Fool's Day joke.

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

But netizens were not really happy with this joke on the pandemic flu which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide and affecting millions. They roasted him and called out the director for posting such insensitive tweet in this hour of global crisis.

You're sick if you're joking. Your virus is called mentally unstable virus. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 1, 2020

Joke or Not, You are definitely SICK.! — Rohit (@RohitHolmes9) April 1, 2020

Don't worry sir you are more dangerous than corona... nothing will happen — (@prakash1148) April 1, 2020

After receiving backlash for his unsavoury joke on COVID-19, the director apologised with yet another tweet.

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

World wide, this pandemic flu death toll is nearing to touch half-century.