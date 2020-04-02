हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Gopal Varma

Netizens roast Ram Gopal Varma for joking on being coronavirus COVID-19 positive, director apologises

After receiving backlash for his unsavoury joke on COVID-19, the director apologised with yet another tweet. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) did it again! This time he got a dose of his own medicine and that too within a few seconds. On April Fool's Day, RGV tweeted about him being tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. 

However, his very next tweet clarified that it was a Fool's Day joke. 

But netizens were not really happy with this joke on the pandemic flu which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide and affecting millions. They roasted him and called out the director for posting such insensitive tweet in this hour of global crisis. 

After receiving backlash for his unsavoury joke on COVID-19, the director apologised with yet another tweet. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

World wide, this pandemic flu death toll is nearing to touch half-century. 

 

