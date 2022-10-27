Netizens take a dig at Nysa Devgan for plastic surgeries, call her 'almost like Janhvi Kapoor...'

New Delhi: Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood biggies Ajay Devgn and Kajol is one of the hot topics for netizens today. Star kids always remain in the magnifying glass of the audience, this is why they are often questioned and trolled. Now, Nysa is facing major backlash after Diwali for her plastic surgeries and resemblance with Janhvi Kapoor.

Last week, Nysa was snapped while arriving at many celebrity Diwali parties. Kajol's daughter was massively trolled for looking like 'plastic' in many spotted videos. Many fans even said that she looks almost like Janhvi Kapoor, 'maybe their surgeon is same...'

Nysa attended designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali bash in a light green, embroidered lehenga.

Netizens took a dig at the Starkid for getting plastic surgeries and looking almost like actress Janhvi Kapoor. Some comments read, "Janhvi and her surgeon are the same", "Nysa or Janhvi? How come their noses and face structures look so similar?" "Nose job, lip fillers, skin lightening, and whatnot, they all look the same now," wrote a social media user.

Despite all this, Nysa has a decent fanbase on social media and her fans absolutely love her for who she is.

On the other hand, Janhvi will be soon seen in the survival-thriller 'Mili.' Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi’s father and actor, producer Boney Kapoor is all set to premiere on November 4 this year.