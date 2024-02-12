trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720669
EKTAA KAPOOR

Netizens Wonder If Ektaa Kapoor Directed Ranveer Singh, Porn Star Johnny Sins' BOLD Ad - Check Funny Comments

Taking to the social media, a netizen wrote, "Ekta Kapoor daily dharawahik show - Kis Kis Ka Jism ft. Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Netizens Wonder If Ektaa Kapoor Directed Ranveer Singh, Porn Star Johnny Sins' BOLD Ad - Check Funny Comments Pic Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh's audacious advertisement has taken the internet by the storm. This morning, the advertisement of the Boldcare Campaign was launched where the audiences  appreciated Ranveer Singh's bold move but is also talking about the show's craft being similiar to Ektaa R Kapoor's daily soaps. The campaign also features porn star Johnny Sins. 

Wondering if Ekta Kapoor directed the whole show. Taking to the social media, a netizen wrote, "Ekta Kapoor daily dharawahik show - Kis Kis Ka Jism ft. Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins." Another user hailed the presentation of the commercial by saying it Ektaa R Kapoor's style and wrote, "Ranveer Singh & Johnny Sins in a Bold Commerical in Ekta Kapoor Style. That's enough internet for today." A social media user made a very interesting comment and wrote, "Is ekta Kapoor the director of this or something." Another social media user wrote, "I imagined  Ranveer Singh in daily soap of Ekta Kapoor But Johnny Sins Was Never In My Wildest Dream." 

Emmy Award Winner Ektaa R Kapoor is undoubtedly the pioneer filmmaker of Indian Cinema who has left a indelible mark on the masses hearts. While she as a leading producer has given us several superhit films, the television shows made by her under Balaji Telefilms has also a different league. The Content Czarina started her journey with the television where she has changed the face of the Indian daily soaps with the iconic shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' , 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' and many more. The shows made by her has larger than life craft and storytelling that resonates with the rural Indian audiences.

Even after two decades her show is still in audiences memory and there is no match to the magic she has left on the audiences hearts and a recent example of it was witnessed with the Boldcare brand advertisement featuring the young energetic Superstar Ranveer Singh.

 

