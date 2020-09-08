Never quit: Maanayata pens positive note for husband Sanjay Dutt as he battles cancer

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata took to Instagram to share an inspiring note for the star as he battles cancer. She also shared a picture of Sanjay Dutt along with the post and captioned it, "Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke!! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit."

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage-3 lung cancer in August. He was expected to fly abroad. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is being treated in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old star has resumed work. He was spotted at a film studio on Monday evening.

Sanjay Dutt was first hospitalised on August 10 due to breathing problems. He stayed in the hospital for two days. A couple of days later, he revealed that he is taking a sabbatical from work for medical treatment. However, he didn't reveal about his ailment.

Ahead of his initial treatment, Maanayata issued a statement to update about the actor's health, but refrained from speaking about the cancer diagnosis.

Maanayata said that Sanjay Dutt's initial treatment would continue in Mumbai and the family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the coronavirus pandemic situation eases.