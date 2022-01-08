Never said I'm a great singer: Esha Deol reacts to TROLLING on her viral video for Tusshar Kapoor

New Delhi: Actress Esha Deol has reacted to trolls commenting on a video she had made over two weeks ago for her good friend and actor Tusshar Kapoor. At the time, Kapoor was set to launch this book 'Bachelor Dad' and Esha wanted to do something creative to support him.

So, she changed the lyrics of 'Kya Dil Ne Kaha' and sang it in her own voice. While many fans lauded her creativity and friendship, others criticised her vocal skills or made fun of it. Now, the actress has reacted to the trolling in an interview with a news portal.

She said that she was surprised to see the video trending again since it had been a while from when it was posted. About people criticising her singing skills, she said that she never claimed she was a good singer.

Watch the video here:

Elaborating on the same, Esha said, "I am so surprised that it has come out now. I shot it in December for Tusshar when the pre-orders were being taken (for his book Bachelor Dad) and people have woken up late to it. Comments are mixed. Some think that I am a great friend, which I am. Some people think I shouldn't sing, which I totally agree with. I never said that I am a great singer. If you see my Instagram (post), I have hashtagged it in fact, that I am not a good singer."

"It is something that came out straight from my heart. I am not trying to showcase my vocal talent at all, which is very obvious," she concluded.

Esha is the daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

She made her debut in Bollywood in 2002 with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'. Esha was also seen in movies like - Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kaal, No Entry, Yuva and Cash to name a few.

Esha Deol got married to Bharat Takhtani on June 29 in 2012 in an intimate low-key wedding in a suburban Mumbai temple. The couple is proud parents to two girls - Radhya and Miraya.