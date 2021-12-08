Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol share birthday wishes for father Dharmendra

Mumbai: As veteran actor Dharmendra turned a year older on Wednesday (December 8), his children and actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol poured in birthday wishes for their 'papa' on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny shared pictures in which he can be seen posing happily with his father. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday PAPA love you."

Bobby Deol also posted a picture to extend birthday wishes for his father. Along with the sweet photo, he added, "My papa the legend. Wish you love from the bottom of my heart. So blessed to be your son #HappyBirthday."

To this, the ‘Sholay’ star replied, "Love you my prince."

Esha Deol also shared a lovely post for her dad through her Instagram handle. She penned, "Happy birthday papa. Be happy, healthy, strong and fit. I love you. Stay blessed. U are our strength."



For the unversed, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has two daughters -- Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 after starring together in a number of movies in the early 1970s, including the blockbuster ‘Sholay’. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra started his journey in the film industry in 1960 with ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’. He went on to play varied roles in a number of popular films including ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Sholay’ and ‘Naukar Biwi Ka’.

Currently, Dharmendra’s upcoming projects include ‘Apne 2’ with Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol, and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.