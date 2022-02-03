हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mouni roy wedding

New bride Mouni Roy wears red Banarasi saree on the day after wedding, hubby Suraj Nambiar is smitten by Mrs - IN PICS

Mouni Roy married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

New bride Mouni Roy wears red Banarasi saree on the day after wedding, hubby Suraj Nambiar is smitten by Mrs - IN PICS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous new bride Mouni Roy and hubby Suraj Nambiar shared some more pictures from their gala wedding at Goa resort. Dressed as a glowing bride, Mouni wore a bright red Banarasi saree on the day after her wedding. 

Complementing her look, hubby Suraj Nambiar wore a light pastel silk kurta-pyjama. The newlyweds shared their photos looking picture perfect. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. Mouni married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The Naagin actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. 

He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
mouni roy weddingmouni roy banarasi sareemouni roy pool partymouni roy kisssuraj nambiar mouni roy marriageNaagin actressMouni RoyMouni Roy wedding videos
Next
Story

Sunil Grover to be discharged today, recovering well from his heart surgery

Must Watch

PT10M39S

Armed assailants attack security forces' camps in Pakistan's Balochistan