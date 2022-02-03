New bride Mouni Roy wears red Banarasi saree on the day after wedding, hubby Suraj Nambiar is smitten by Mrs - IN PICS

New Delhi: The gorgeous new bride Mouni Roy and hubby Suraj Nambiar shared some more pictures from their gala wedding at Goa resort. Dressed as a glowing bride, Mouni wore a bright red Banarasi saree on the day after her wedding.

Complementing her look, hubby Suraj Nambiar wore a light pastel silk kurta-pyjama. The newlyweds shared their photos looking picture perfect.

After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. Mouni married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The Naagin actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly.

He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.