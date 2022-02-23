New bride Shibani Dandekar adds Akhtar to her last name, makes it Insta official!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai: Actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar has added husband Farhan Akhtar's last name on her social media account.

She is now Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on Instagram.

Her bio on the photo-sharing website reads: "Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer...MRS AKHTAR."

Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor.

She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'.

She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

