Natasa Stankovic

New mom Natasa Stankovic heats up the internet with her bathroom selfie, beau Hardik Pandya is all hearts

Hardik, who is UAE for the upcoming IPL tournament, commented on Natasa’s post by sharing a few heart-eyed emojis.

New mom Natasa Stankovic heats up the internet with her bathroom selfie, beau Hardik Pandya is all hearts
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Actress Natasa Stankovic is breaking the internet with her recent post on Instagram. It features the new mom taking a selfie in the bathroom and she is dressed to impress in a chic polka-dotted dress. “Oh, hey there,” Natasa captioned her post. Fans are gushing over Natasa’s svelte figure while her cricketer boyfriend Hardik Pandya is all hearts for the picture.

Hardik, who is UAE for the upcoming IPL tournament, commented on Natasa’s post by sharing a few heart-eyed emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oh, hey there. 

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their first child - a son - on July 30 at a hospital in Gujarat. An elated Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." 

The couple has named their son Agastya.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The blessing from God  @natasastankovic__

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. The couple announced the pregnancy in May.

Natasa is a model-turned-actress. She who has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia.

