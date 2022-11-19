topStoriesenglish
New mommy Alia Bhatt and Shaheen's sunkissed picture will make your day

In the image, the siblings are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alia is seen sporting a tie-dye t-shirt with her hair tied up in a bun.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
New Delhi: Instagram feed of Alia Bhatt`s fans turned brighter on Friday as the actress` sister Shaheen dropped a sunkissed image of them.

In the image, the siblings are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alia is seen sporting a tie-dye t-shirt with her hair tied up in a bun. On the other hand, Shaheen is seen sporting an orange jacket with open tresses. For the caption, Shaheen used black heart and drums emojis. Though it can`t be said if it is an old picture or a new click.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Bhatt sisters` image has garnered several likes and comments. "Beauty patooties," Soni Razdan, veteran actor and mother of Alia and Shaheen, commented." Two beautiful sisters in one frame," a social media user wrote.

Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl on November 6. Announncing the daughter`s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The `Brahmastra` couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years. 

