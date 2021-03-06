हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New mommy Kareena Kapoor celebrates one year on Instagram, shares her online journey- Watch

Kareena Kapoor posted a video on Instagram tracing her one year social media journey. In the video, her fans get a quick glimpse of the actress’ posts on the photo sharing app.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and new mommy Kareena Kapoor completed one year on Instagram. The actress had debuted on the platform on March 6, 2020. 

The ‘Good Newwz’ actress posted a video on Instagram tracing her one year social media journey. In the video, her fans get a quick glimpse of the actress’ posts on the photo sharing app. The video begins with “I lasted 365 days on the Gram” and concludes with "Thank you for all the love. Can’t wait to share more." Captioning the post, Kareena wrote, “Shall continue to have fun…” 

Have a look at the post: 

The actress has been an avid social media user since her debut on Instagram and frequently treats her fans with posts which give insights into her life. 

Meanwhile, Kareena, who welcomed her second child with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan on February 21, spent a “lovely evening” with Saif, sister Karisma Kapoor, BFFs Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla. It was the first picture of new parents Saif and Kareena together. 

Saif had released an official statement post the delivery of his second boy with Kareena and said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support." The power couple is parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. 

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period-drama 'Takht' in her kitty.

