New Year 2020

New Year 2020: Best SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook messages for your loved ones

Each year brings new blessings and a lot of positivity. As the year 2019, is all set to bid us goodbye, here are some SMS messages to wish your family and friends a very Happy New Year, 2019!

New Year 2020: Best SMS, Whatsapp &amp; Facebook messages for your loved ones

Each year brings new blessings and a lot of positivity. As the year 2019, is all set to bid us goodbye, here are some SMS messages to wish your family and friends a very Happy New Year, 2019!

Check out these messages right here:

*May this New Year bring you joy, health, wealth and good luck throughout the year!

* Let's welcome this New Year with great hope, eagerness & anticipation.

Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.

*On this New Year, let us look forward to
New Life
New Hope
New Aspirations
New Beginning
Let’s make each day a new day

*With a smile and a spirit of giving a sense of humanity a pledge to spread peace and happiness. Happy Poila Baisakh!

*Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Poila Baisakh and New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity. 

*May all your wishes come true this New Year, may you get the best of all worlds.

*They say everything looks better in the morning. Well, the new year is your new morning. Everything will look better then. !

