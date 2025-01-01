New Year 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Ranbir Kapoor, And Other Celebs Celebrate And Share Positive Wishes

New Delhi: Happy New Year! Celebrities kickstart 2025 by sharing joyful moments and heartfelt wishes with fans. From picture-perfect memories to inspiring New Year mantras, stars like the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol and other celebs have taken to social media to spread love, laughter, prosperity and positivity for the year ahead.

Take A Look At Celebs New Year Heartfelt Wishes :

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle to wish fans a Happy New Year in his signature style, writing, "Started, for 365 days," and "T 5241 .... 2025 !!! Long live." He greeted his fans in a truly unique way to kickstart the year.

T 5240 - ____ __, ____ __, ____ _______ __ ; ___ ___, ___ ___, ____ __ __ ______ _

a new year , a new happiness , a new eminence .. a new desire , a new path , a new flow of life .. _

2025 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2024

Bollywood's bunny, Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated the New Year with a heartfelt celebration alongside Alia Bhatt, Raha, Neetu Kapoor, and other family members. However, Raha's hug to Ranbir once again stole the spotlight.

The legendary Kamal Haasan took to his X handle to wish fans a ''wiser'' and ''stronger'' New Year.

As we step into 2025, here's to owning our path and writing a better story. The new year isn't just about time moving forward-it's about us moving forward, wiser, stronger, and ready to shape our own destinies. Let's make it the year we turn our best dreams into reality. Happy_ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 31, 2024

Actress Triptii Dimri recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a ''snowy'' New Year, sharing a video clip with glimpses of unseen pictures.

Kajol took to her Instagram to share a hilarious New Year wish for her fans, showcasing her unique style, from "neighbours always complain" to "supremely infectious." take a look!

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her hubby Zaheer Iqbal wished fans a fun-filled New Year, sharing glimpses of their celebration, ''fireworks,''and a ''heartfelt New Year kiss.''

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, along with hubby Vignesh Shivan, welcomed the New Year with R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje. She took to Instagram to share ''surreal night'' moments with her fans.

Riteish Deshmukh, along with wife Genelia Deshmukh and their kids, wished fans a joyful family-filled New Year.

Theri director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan wished fans a New Year filled with prosperity and positivity.

Parineeti Chopra, along with her hubby Raghav Chadha, wished fans a Happy New Year, sharing a glimpse of the couple enjoying a warm bonfire.

Aamir Khan's production house took to their official Instagram handle and wished fans a Happy New Year with a throwback pic from their films that still resonate with masses, saying, "Naya saal aur nayi shuruaatein mubarak.''

Malaika Arora's New Year wish is all about making money, staying focused, glowing, and growing, something we couldn't agree more with!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated the New Year with a heartfelt family video that melts hearts, and whished fans a ''wholesome and happy'' new year.

Dhanush took to his X handle and wishes his fans a year full of ''peace'' and ''positivity''.