Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2838348https://zeenews.india.com/people/new-year-2025-amitabh-bachchan-kamal-haasan-ranbir-kapoor-and-other-celebs-celebrate-and-share-positive-wishes-2838348.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NEW YEAR 2025

New Year 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Ranbir Kapoor, And Other Celebs Celebrate And Share Positive Wishes

As the New Year begins, Celebrities welcome this Year with heartfelt emotions, sharing joyful moments and warm wishes with their fans. Take a look!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2025, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Year 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Ranbir Kapoor, And Other Celebs Celebrate And Share Positive Wishes (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Happy New Year! Celebrities kickstart 2025 by sharing joyful moments and heartfelt wishes with fans. From picture-perfect memories to inspiring New Year mantras, stars like the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol and other celebs have taken to social media to spread love, laughter, prosperity and positivity for the year ahead.

Take A Look At Celebs New Year Heartfelt Wishes : 

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle to wish fans a Happy New Year in his signature style, writing, "Started, for 365 days," and "T 5241 .... 2025 !!! Long live." He greeted his fans in a truly unique way to kickstart the year.

Bollywood's bunny, Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated the New Year with a heartfelt celebration alongside Alia Bhatt, Raha, Neetu Kapoor, and other family members. However, Raha's hug to Ranbir once again stole the spotlight.

 The legendary Kamal Haasan took to his X handle to wish fans a ''wiser'' and ''stronger'' New Year.

Actress Triptii Dimri recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a ''snowy'' New Year, sharing a video clip with glimpses of unseen pictures.

Kajol took to her Instagram to share a hilarious New Year wish for her fans, showcasing her unique style, from "neighbours always complain" to "supremely infectious." take a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her hubby Zaheer Iqbal wished fans a fun-filled New Year, sharing glimpses of their celebration, ''fireworks,''and a ''heartfelt New Year kiss.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, along with hubby Vignesh Shivan, welcomed the New Year with R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje. She took to Instagram to share ''surreal night'' moments with her fans.

Riteish Deshmukh, along with wife Genelia Deshmukh and their kids, wished fans a joyful family-filled New Year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Theri director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan wished fans a New Year filled with prosperity and positivity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

Parineeti Chopra, along with her hubby Raghav Chadha, wished fans a Happy New Year, sharing a glimpse of the couple enjoying a warm bonfire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Aamir Khan's production house took to their official Instagram handle and wished fans a Happy New Year with a throwback pic from their films that still resonate with masses, saying, "Naya saal aur nayi shuruaatein mubarak.''

Malaika Arora's New Year wish is all about making money, staying focused, glowing, and growing, something we couldn't agree more with!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated the New Year with a heartfelt family video that melts hearts, and whished fans a ''wholesome and happy'' new year. 

Dhanush took to his X handle and wishes his fans a year full of ''peace'' and ''positivity''.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK