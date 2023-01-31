Newlyweds KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Make First Public Appearance, Spotted on a Cosy Dinner Date - Watch

New Delhi: Newlywed couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty recently made their first public outing after the wedding and headed for a cosy dinner date. The duo, dressed in smart casuals looked picture-perfect with each other and happily posed for the shutterbugs as they rushed to their car in Bandra, Mumbai. While cricketer KL Rahul wore a white pastel t-shirt and jeans, Athiya looked great in a printed loose shirt tucked half inside with boyfriend denim.

The actress had her hair tied back in a neat bun with sneakers and gold-plated hoops as earrings. KL Rahul and Athiya appeared for the first time together in public after their gala wedding affair on January 23, 2023. The couple got married at Suniel Shetty's plush farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings.

Bride's father shared that the duo's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season. Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post after the wedding and wrote: "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that`s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."