Nia Sharma raises mercury with her scorching avatar in black cut-out top

NEW DELHI: If looks could kill, we'd certainly all be dead after viewing the latest pictures of hottest television actress Nia Sharma. After checking out her photos, all we have to say is 'absolutely breathtaking!'

Nia Sharma, who is currently playing the lead in 'Jamai Raja 2.0', is known for experimenting with bold make-up and making fashion statements. The 'Naagin' actress is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of her new looks with fans, leaving them starstruck.

Nia surprised her fans yet again when she took to Instagram to share pictures of her bold all-black outfit. In the photo, which went on to receive over 4.2 lakh likes, the actress is seen wearing a deep-necked cutout front black crop top paired with embellished black jeans and boots. She gives a fierce look to the camera, adding to the rebellious nature of the look.

In the caption, the stunning actress wrote, "I like Girls who look like they kill people for a living."

Nia is known to be an internet sensation and her pictures and videos often break the internet. Only recently, the actress posted a dance video where she was seen stylishly strutting with her female pal, late at night on a street in Mumbai. The video became an instant hit among fans with more than 3.25 lakh likes.

The actress has time and again proven she can pull off any look with ease, especially jaw-dropping bikini looks, which become viral in no time.

On the work front, Nia was last seen in season 2 of Zee5’s web-series 'Jamai Raja 2.0' alongside Ravi Dubey, which was released on February 26. She is well-known in the television industry for her roles in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja' and 'Naagin'.