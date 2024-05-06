Advertisement
NIA SHARMA

Nia Sharma Can't Leave Her Bed After 15 Hours Of Sleep - See Pic

Nia Sharma has participated in reality shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ .

|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 04:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
Nia Sharma Can't Leave Her Bed After 15 Hours Of Sleep - See Pic Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Nia Sharma is having difficulty getting out of bed despite having a beauty sleep of almost 15 hours. Nia took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of herself in bed.

The actress is lying down on her stomach, with only half of her face visible, sporting pink pyjamas. She captioned it: “Waking up after 15 hours of sleep and still deciding whether to leave (the) bed.”

Nia, who made her debut on the small screen with 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha', is gearing up for her return with 'Suhaagan Chudail', a supernatural thriller, a genre the actress is familiar with. She was previously seen as a shape-shifting serpent in the show ‘Naagin’.

The actress has also worked on reality TV with shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10.

