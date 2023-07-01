Nia Sharma Dives Into Miami Pool On Oceanfront Wearing Stunning Two-Piece, Flaunts Her Perfect Bikini Body - Watch

New Delhi: Television star Nia Sharma has featured in several hit shows like Naagin, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Khatron Ke Khiladi among others. She recently took some time off and headed to Miami for a brief vacay. The stunning beaches, sand, sun tan and vibrant beach wear are what make for most of Nia's Instagram posts from her holiday.

She posted a video of hers taking a dip into the Miami pool facing the oceanfront. In the caption, she wrote: It was just one google image of an Oceanfront stay and I knew I was going to wake up right there…. And the next image was My 7am on that oceanfront. #oceandrivemiami. Rocking her hourglass bikini body, Nia looked beach ready in her sexy two-piece sets and monokinis.

She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone. On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where fans loved her performances.

Nia made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.