Nia Sharma Wears Bold Backless Cut-Out Dress With Thigh-High Slit, Gets Brutally Trolled

New Delhi: 'Jamai Raja' fame Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress recently attended an event in Mumbai and slayed in a bold black outfit, on one hand, she received a lot of love for her wardrobe choice but on the other, she is getting massively trolled.

Nia Sharma wore a cut-out black draped dress as she made an appearance on the red carpet of the ITA event. The actress rocked a halter neckline with a statement flower detail at the event. She can be seen flaunting her dusky skin in a backless dress with bold detailing. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for semi-glam makeup. Nia attended the event looking hot in a bold black outfit but it did not land well among the netizens.

Fans flooded the comment sections of pap accounts with fire and heart-eye emojis but, netizens brutally trolled the actress for her look. One wrote, "India celebrity's should just wear bikini's. Total exposure. Seriously do you think exposing is cool. Respect your body." "Most time adjusting dress to hide expose, disgusting," added another one. A third one commented, "Ye itna itrati kyun hai?" "Pehna hai ke lapeta hai?" added a fourth one.

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do.

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.