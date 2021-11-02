Nia Sharma is burning gram with her salmon pink smouldering monokini pics!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma is raising the temperatures in a salmon pink monokini from her beachy vacay. The stunner shared a few clicks from her Goa holiday and fans are already drooling over it.

Nia Sharma looks uber-hot in her stunning light salmon pink colour monokini with sunlight falling on her face and adding to the glow. Take a look here:

Nia Sharma was recently seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT house. Her presence was loved by inmates and fans alike. The Naagin of small-screens has featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.