NIA SHARMA

Nia Sharma says her break from Television isn't voluntary: 'I am still a beggar who needs work, money'

Nia who is known for her straight-forwardness has cleared the air by saying that the break from TV is not voluntary.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

Nia Sharma says her break from Television isn't voluntary: 'I am still a beggar who needs work, money'

NEW DELHI: Nia Sharma who is quite a famous face of television hasn't been seen on it for quite sometime now and now the diva has spilled the beans about it. 

Nia who is known for her straight-forwardness has cleared the air by saying that the break from TV is not voluntary.

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, "We are not someone who can take voluntary breaks. I am not in that position, I am still a beggar who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that about work that I need a break. I want work. At the same time, yes, I choose it. I want to wait for the right one. And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year-long, or it can take years too. That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, it feels really bad. I feel very very let down at times. But I say no more than yes, so I get it. It's fine, I will get something."

Nia also talked about the hurdles which she is facing currently before auditioning for a show, "I think I have stopped moving only. Mereko aisa lagta hai koi break lag gaya hai. Na to I have auditioned in a while for anything. Anything that comes to me on a phone, they ask me for my money, and the call never comes back. Auditions toh bohot door ki baat hai. For me, everything has kind of stopped. The day it comes, whatever comes, something big comes up, I will take it, I want to take it."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and in another web series Jamai Raja 2.0 in 2021. Apart from that she was also seen in several music videos including - Hairaan opposite Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Garbe Ki Raat by Rahul Vaidya and Do Ghoont among others. 

