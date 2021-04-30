Nia Sharma urges 'woke' celebs to list out vaccination centers in new strong post!

New Delhi: TV actress Nia Sharma of Naagin fame recently took to her social media accounts to bash Bollywood celebrities for making empty requests to fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to her, the requests made by celebs were too vague and led to unnecessary crowding at vaccination centres.

On her Twitter account, she slammed celebs by asking them to at least mention the name of the centres when urging people to get vaccinated, to prevent crowding at vaccination centres.

She wrote, "Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid. P.S we need to get vaccinated."

— NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 29, 2021

Later, she took to her Instagram and reposted her tweet and again, addressed the so-called 'woke' celebrities with the message - "Until then please slow down with your sanctimonious talk of 'go get vaccinated."

Have a look at her Instagram story:

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6 million followers on Instagram alone.