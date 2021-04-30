Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks officials to plan for third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (April 29) asked district officials to make plans for new oxygen plants and stocking of medicines in view of the threat of a third COVID-19 wave, as the state's health department today reported 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 45,39,553 and the toll to 67,985.

The chief minister spoke to district collectors, divisional commissioners and municipal commissioners virtually to take a stock of the pandemic situation, said an official release. CM Uddhav Thackeray stated to have said that due to the recently introduced restrictions, the daily spike in cases has stabilised, but the administration has to be very careful and plan for the possibility of a third wave.

CM Thackeray said, "To stop the third wave, vaccination needs to be expedited. Even though we have announced free vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44, supply needs to be planned," adding that permission has been given for setting up oxygen plants and the district administration needs to ensure that adequate oxygen stock is available in near future.

According to the official statement, the chief minister said that there should be a registry of migrant labourers and when they return from their home states, they should be tested and quarantined if needed.

Maharashtra, however, on Thursday reported 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 45,39,553 and the toll to 67,985, said the state health department, adding that 68,537 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 37,99,266.

A health department official told PTI that Maharashtra now has 6,70,301 active cases. The official further said that of the 771 fatalities, 383 occurred in the last 48 hours and 165 during the last week, while the remaining 223 deaths had occurred in the period before the last week, but were added to the toll now as part of a data reconciliation exercise.

According to him, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,68,16,075, with 2,88,213 new coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 83.69 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.5 per cent, said the health department. The state's coronavirus figures as follows: Total cases 45,39,553, new cases 66,159, deaths 67,985, recoveries 37,99,266, active cases 6,70,301, people tested so far 2,68,16,075.

Vaccination in Mumbai suspended for three days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Thursday (April 29) evening that there would be no COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai for the next three days as the existing stock of doses has been exhausted. Currently, those above 45 years of age are being inoculated.



The BMC statement said that the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, which was supposed to start from May 1 earlier, was likely to be deferred too.

"The BMC will not hold any vaccination camp on Friday, Saturday and Sunday because existing stock has been exhausted. With this, the civic body is likely to postpone its vaccination drive for 18-44 age category beyond May 1," the statement said, adding if fresh supplies were received, vaccination will resume.

The corporation also stressed that those in the above-45 category should not fear that they will not be inoculated once the drive for the 18-44 age group begins, adding "Both are different programmes, and whenever vaccine doses are available, the priority will be for the above-45 age category."

It also clarified that those who have received the first jab of the vaccine should not worry if there is a longer hiatus before they get the second dose, adding "If there is a longer gap, the body develops some anti-bodies against COVID-19."

Notably, there are 63 civic-run vaccination centres in the city besides 73 centres run by private hospitals.

(With Agency Inputs)

