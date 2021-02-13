Nia Sharma's latest jaw-dropping pictures in white crop jacket will blow your mind

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Nia Sharma is one of the hottest actors of the television industry. The stunning 'Naagin' star is also quite a social media slayer and she sure knows how to hog all the limelight every now and then. Nia, who enjoys a massive fan base on social media, recently dropped a photoshoot wearing a crop white jacket and white bottom. Once again, the dusky beauty has set the temperature soaring with her stunning style sense and unmatchable facial expression.

The actress, who often drops her photo with witty comments on it, was no different this time too. She captioned her latest photos, writing, "Call it a life jacket all you want and trip on it.. but I Love it". She also shared a video wearing the same outfit, where she flaunted her toned figure and

Nia Sharma is a well-known television actress and model who has starred in TV soaps such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' (2011) and the popular supernatural fantasy thriller show, 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' (2019), where she essayed the role of Brinda. She has also been featured in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women by Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017.

She has also won the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc. She has also appeared in 'Fear Factor'.